Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOSS. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.42.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The firm has a market cap of $598.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Waage Christian sold 10,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $95,533.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $51,990.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,300 shares of company stock valued at $367,628 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

