Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.35). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GRCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Gracell Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ GRCL opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $19.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 3,662.7% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,901,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638,782 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 47.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,960,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,942 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $8,029,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,093,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 693,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC increased its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,654,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after buying an additional 803,300 shares during the last quarter.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

