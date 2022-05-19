Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Piper Sandler

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
GRAY has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Graybug Vision from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graybug Vision from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.81.
Shares of NASDAQ GRAY opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Graybug Vision has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Graybug Vision
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
