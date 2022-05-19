Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Piper Sandler

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GRAY has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Graybug Vision from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graybug Vision from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.81.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAY opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Graybug Vision has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64.

Graybug Vision ( NASDAQ:GRAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

