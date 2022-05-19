Great Ajax (AJX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Great Ajax (NYSE: AJX):
- 5/17/2022 – Great Ajax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a Maryland corporation that is a real estate investment trust, that focuses primarily on acquiring, investing in and managing RPLs secured by single-family residences and commercial properties and, to a lesser extent, NPLs. They also originate and acquire loans secured by multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed use retail/residential properties and acquire multi-family retail/residential and mixed use and commercial properties. “
- 5/17/2022 – Great Ajax was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/9/2022 – Great Ajax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a Maryland corporation that is a real estate investment trust, that focuses primarily on acquiring, investing in and managing RPLs secured by single-family residences and commercial properties and, to a lesser extent, NPLs. They also originate and acquire loans secured by multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed use retail/residential properties and acquire multi-family retail/residential and mixed use and commercial properties. “
- 5/3/2022 – Great Ajax was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a Maryland corporation that is a real estate investment trust, that focuses primarily on acquiring, investing in and managing RPLs secured by single-family residences and commercial properties and, to a lesser extent, NPLs. They also originate and acquire loans secured by multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed use retail/residential properties and acquire multi-family retail/residential and mixed use and commercial properties. “
- 4/26/2022 – Great Ajax had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $11.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2022 – Great Ajax was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Great Ajax is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $226.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Great Ajax Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.
Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 493.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 130,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 227.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 77.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,688 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Ajax (AJX)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.