Great Ajax (AJX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Great Ajax (NYSE: AJX):

5/17/2022 – Great Ajax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a Maryland corporation that is a real estate investment trust, that focuses primarily on acquiring, investing in and managing RPLs secured by single-family residences and commercial properties and, to a lesser extent, NPLs. They also originate and acquire loans secured by multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed use retail/residential properties and acquire multi-family retail/residential and mixed use and commercial properties. “

5/17/2022 – Great Ajax was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Great Ajax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a Maryland corporation that is a real estate investment trust, that focuses primarily on acquiring, investing in and managing RPLs secured by single-family residences and commercial properties and, to a lesser extent, NPLs. They also originate and acquire loans secured by multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed use retail/residential properties and acquire multi-family retail/residential and mixed use and commercial properties. “

5/3/2022 – Great Ajax was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a Maryland corporation that is a real estate investment trust, that focuses primarily on acquiring, investing in and managing RPLs secured by single-family residences and commercial properties and, to a lesser extent, NPLs. They also originate and acquire loans secured by multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed use retail/residential properties and acquire multi-family retail/residential and mixed use and commercial properties. “

4/26/2022 – Great Ajax had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $11.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Great Ajax was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Great Ajax is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $226.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Great Ajax Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 493.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 130,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 227.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 77.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,688 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

