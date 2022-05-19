Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GLDD opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $194.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $249,924.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 63,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

