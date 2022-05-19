Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective (down from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.00.

Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.73. Great Panther Mining has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.90.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 603,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,531,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269,354 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Great Panther Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 66.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

