Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Announces Dividend of GBX 7.90

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GPE opened at GBX 650.50 ($8.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 692.90. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of GBX 608 ($7.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 748 ($9.22). The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 108.31.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Portland Estates to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 780 ($9.62) to GBX 900 ($11.09) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.40) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.63) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, March 14th.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

