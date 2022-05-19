Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $13,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,047.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $54.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Green Dot’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Green Dot by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 61.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 15.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDOT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.63.

Green Dot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.