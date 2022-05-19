Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.91. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDOT has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.63.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $146,443 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after buying an additional 448,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,128,000 after acquiring an additional 349,720 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Green Dot by 19.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,641,000 after acquiring an additional 302,695 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 387,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 178,258 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,690,000 after purchasing an additional 155,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.