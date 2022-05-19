Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Green Impact Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.44). Cormark also issued estimates for Green Impact Partners’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Green Impact Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
Green Impact Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids disposal and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates 8 water and solids treatment and recycling facilities, as well as develops a portfolio of renewable natural gas and biofuel projects.
