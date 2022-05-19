Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €34.00 ($35.42) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.27% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.42) price target on Grenke in a report on Friday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €38.70 ($40.31) price target on Grenke in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($52.08) price target on Grenke in a report on Monday.
GLJ stock opened at €26.10 ($27.19) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.86. Grenke has a 12-month low of €20.98 ($21.85) and a 12-month high of €40.25 ($41.93). The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.46.
Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.
