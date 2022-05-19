Grindrod Shipping (GRIN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect Grindrod Shipping to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter.
Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.51 million. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 41.13%. On average, analysts expect Grindrod Shipping to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ GRIN opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $516.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.61. Grindrod Shipping has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $28.93.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 936.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 366,052 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 114,453 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $1,243,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Grindrod Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
