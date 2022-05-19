Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $857.64 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $857.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $854.89 million to $864.70 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $775.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.70.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $37.82.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 5,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $169,215.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $57,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,969 shares of company stock worth $7,508,321 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

