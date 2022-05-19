Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Brian Mcandrews Sells 15,433 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) insider Brian Mcandrews sold 15,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $571,021.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $722,721. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Mcandrews also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

On Thursday, March 10th, Brian Mcandrews sold 5,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $146,400.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Brian Mcandrews sold 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00.

NASDAQ GO opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $37.82.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 490,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 328,130 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $5,875,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.