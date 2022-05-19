Group L. P. Column Purchases 89,049 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director Group L. P. Column acquired 89,049 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,195,037.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,336,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,306.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NGM stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.54. 259,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,033. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $29.58.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.35% and a negative net margin of 162.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,188,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 383.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 35,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 334.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 193,662 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

