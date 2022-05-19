Guggenheim Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $225.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Guggenheim to $225.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.42.

NYSE:TGT traded down $9.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.19. 670,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,097. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target has a fifty-two week low of $155.20 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

