Guggenheim Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $225.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Guggenheim to $225.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.84% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.42.
NYSE:TGT traded down $9.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.19. 670,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,097. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target has a fifty-two week low of $155.20 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94.
In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
