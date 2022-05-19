Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CEO Christopher Simon Sells 832 Shares

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $46,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,444.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average of $55.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.44. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $75.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 123.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

