Hafrun Fridriksdottir Sells 130,000 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEVA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,541,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,877,000 after acquiring an additional 785,802 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 120,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.