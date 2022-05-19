Halliburton Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

Halliburton has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Halliburton has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Halliburton to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,469,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,101,497. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $540,941.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,172,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,166 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 72.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,356 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

