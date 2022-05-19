Hamilton Lane (HLNE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $64.04 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average of $87.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 539.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 413.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 16,054.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

