Hamilton Lane (HLNE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of HLNE stock opened at $64.04 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average of $87.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.
About Hamilton Lane
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
