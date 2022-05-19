Hasbro, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

Hasbro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hasbro has a dividend payout ratio of 47.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hasbro to earn $5.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of HAS traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.98. 8,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,414. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.68 and a 200-day moving average of $93.96. Hasbro has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $105.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks acquired 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 39.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,064,000 after buying an additional 170,027 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,917 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after purchasing an additional 166,200 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 189.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 149,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 98,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hasbro by 60.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 92,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

About Hasbro (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.