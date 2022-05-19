Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

HVT.A stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.38. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $265.94 million for the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.