Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Haverty Furniture Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 20.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

HVT stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $475.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38.

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.31. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 70,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

HVT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.