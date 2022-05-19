Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.67. 7,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.89. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $48.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Hawkins by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hawkins by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hawkins by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Hawkins by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Hawkins by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial raised their price target on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawkins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

