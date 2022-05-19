Hays (LON:HAS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 165 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 205 ($2.53) to GBX 165 ($2.03) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.34) target price on shares of Hays in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

LON:HAS opened at GBX 115.80 ($1.43) on Thursday. Hays has a 52 week low of GBX 105.20 ($1.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 181.10 ($2.23). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 122.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Hays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

In related news, insider Joe Hurd purchased 7,500 shares of Hays stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £10,350 ($12,758.88).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

