Hays (LON:HAS) PT Lowered to GBX 165

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 205 ($2.53) to GBX 165 ($2.03) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.34) target price on shares of Hays in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of HAS opened at GBX 115.80 ($1.43) on Thursday. Hays has a 1 year low of GBX 105.20 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 181.10 ($2.23). The firm has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 122.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In other news, insider Joe Hurd purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £10,350 ($12,758.88).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

