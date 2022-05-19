HC Wainwright Lowers TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target to $14.00

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 495.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TCR2 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.22. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74.

TCR2 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

