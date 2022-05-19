HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 323.89% from the stock’s current price.

TFFP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TFFP traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $5.19. 209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,154. The stock has a market cap of $131.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $12.28.

TFF Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TFFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.14% and a negative net margin of 24,245.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $76,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $172,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $413,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 644,250 shares of company stock worth $4,001,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFFP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 2,166.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

