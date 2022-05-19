Head-To-Head Analysis: Erasca (ERAS) and The Competition

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) is one of 939 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Erasca to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Erasca alerts:

This table compares Erasca and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erasca N/A -40.20% -28.56% Erasca Competitors -3,159.28% -1,569.53% -9.36%

57.7% of Erasca shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Erasca and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Erasca N/A -$122.76 million -2.50 Erasca Competitors $1.86 billion $249.36 million -1.51

Erasca’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Erasca. Erasca is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Erasca and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erasca 0 1 4 0 2.80 Erasca Competitors 6388 21032 43253 869 2.54

Erasca currently has a consensus price target of $25.25, suggesting a potential upside of 353.32%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 135.87%. Given Erasca’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Erasca is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Erasca beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Erasca Company Profile (Get Rating)

Erasca, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. It is also developing ERAS-801, a central nervous system-penetrant EGFR inhibitor for the treatment of patients with recurrent glioblastoma multiforme. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.