Head-To-Head Analysis: Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) versus MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) and Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Nexa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials 46.66% 21.91% 11.50% Nexa Resources 5.64% 8.99% 3.09%

MP Materials has a beta of 3.38, suggesting that its stock price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexa Resources has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MP Materials and Nexa Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $331.95 million 19.71 $135.04 million $1.09 33.81 Nexa Resources $2.62 billion 0.42 $114.33 million $1.17 7.07

MP Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nexa Resources. Nexa Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MP Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Nexa Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MP Materials and Nexa Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 0 7 0 3.00 Nexa Resources 0 2 0 0 2.00

MP Materials currently has a consensus price target of $46.57, indicating a potential upside of 26.38%. Nexa Resources has a consensus price target of $9.90, indicating a potential upside of 19.71%. Given MP Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Nexa Resources.

Summary

MP Materials beats Nexa Resources on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, praseodymium, and samarium. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Nexa Resources (Get Rating)

Nexa Resources S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil. The company also develops the Aripuanã project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. It exports its products. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

