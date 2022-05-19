Head to Head Analysis: Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) vs. Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV)

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) and Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Zenvia alerts:

This table compares Zenvia and Oncology Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zenvia $113.49 million 1.61 -$8.27 million ($0.26) -17.08 Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oncology Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zenvia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Zenvia shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Oncology Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zenvia and Oncology Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zenvia -5.93% -4.49% -2.78% Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Zenvia and Oncology Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zenvia 0 0 3 0 3.00 Oncology Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zenvia currently has a consensus target price of $21.15, suggesting a potential upside of 376.35%. Given Zenvia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zenvia is more favorable than Oncology Pharma.

About Zenvia (Get Rating)

Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in S?O PAULO.

About Oncology Pharma (Get Rating)

Oncology Pharma Inc., an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc. for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc. and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc. in June 2019. Oncology Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.