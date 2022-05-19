Head-To-Head Analysis: Outbrain (OB) vs. Its Competitors

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) is one of 111 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Outbrain to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.2% of Outbrain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of Outbrain shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Outbrain and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Outbrain $1.02 billion $10.99 million -19.47 Outbrain Competitors $7.85 billion $2.07 billion 16.55

Outbrain’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Outbrain. Outbrain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Outbrain and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outbrain -0.16% 13.09% 2.94% Outbrain Competitors -10.72% -13.30% -4.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Outbrain and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outbrain 0 0 2 0 3.00 Outbrain Competitors 1109 4476 9267 297 2.58

Outbrain currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 285.27%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 57.26%. Given Outbrain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Outbrain is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Outbrain beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Outbrain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outbrain Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising. It also provides Outbrain Amplify, a product suite for advertisers that provides an open web platform that helps users to connect with audiences on premium digital properties. The company's Outbrain Amplify solution also provides advertisers with access to ad inventory that support various formats, including text and image, video, interactive carousel, app install, and other forms of direct response; and ads optimized for engagement. Outbrain Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

