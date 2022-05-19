Head to Head Analysis: Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) versus EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI)

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) and EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vasta Platform and EVCI Career Colleges’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $175.60 million 1.98 -$22.00 million ($0.21) -19.86 EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EVCI Career Colleges has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vasta Platform.

Volatility and Risk

Vasta Platform has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVCI Career Colleges has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and EVCI Career Colleges’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform -8.99% 1.13% 0.78% EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vasta Platform and EVCI Career Colleges, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 1 0 0 2.00 EVCI Career Colleges 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vasta Platform currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.88%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than EVCI Career Colleges.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats EVCI Career Colleges on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasta Platform (Get Rating)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

About EVCI Career Colleges (Get Rating)

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc., offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs. Its other subsidiary, Interboro Institute, Inc., provides college degree programs leading to the associate in occupational studies degree and associate in applied sciences degree. EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, Pennsylvania School of Business, Inc., offers two associate in specialized business degree programs and two diploma programs in information technology, as well as three business diploma programs. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Yonkers, New York. On November 13, 2017, EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

