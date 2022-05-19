Head-To-Head Analysis: Verve Therapeutics (VERV) vs. Its Competitors

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) is one of 939 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Verve Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Verve Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verve Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71 Verve Therapeutics Competitors 6388 21032 43251 869 2.54

Verve Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $62.33, suggesting a potential upside of 358.00%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 135.65%. Given Verve Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verve Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Verve Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verve Therapeutics N/A -27.37% -25.77% Verve Therapeutics Competitors -3,144.42% -1,577.63% -9.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of Verve Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verve Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verve Therapeutics N/A -$120.31 million -1.62 Verve Therapeutics Competitors $1.86 billion $249.36 million -1.59

Verve Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Verve Therapeutics. Verve Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc., a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Beam Therapeutics Inc.; a development and option agreement with Acuitas Therapeutics, Inc.; and a Cas9 license agreement with The Broad Institute and the President and Fellows of Harvard College. The company was formerly known as Endcadia, Inc. and changed its name to Verve Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2019. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

