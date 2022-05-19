Head to Head Comparison: First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) and New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF)

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) and New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and New Age Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Quantum Minerals 13.65% 10.16% 4.47% New Age Metals N/A -9.43% -9.01%

First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Age Metals has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and New Age Metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Quantum Minerals $7.21 billion 2.55 $832.00 million $1.56 17.06 New Age Metals N/A N/A -$550,000.00 N/A N/A

First Quantum Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than New Age Metals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Quantum Minerals and New Age Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Quantum Minerals 1 4 13 0 2.67 New Age Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $41.76, indicating a potential upside of 56.89%. Given First Quantum Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Quantum Minerals is more favorable than New Age Metals.

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats New Age Metals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Quantum Minerals (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia. It is exploring the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina, as well as the Haquira copper deposit in Peru. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About New Age Metals (Get Rating)

New Age Metals Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Pacific North West Capital Corp. and changed its name to New Age Metals Inc. in February 2017. New Age Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

