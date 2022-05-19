Head-To-Head Comparison: SOPHiA GENETICS (SOPH) versus Its Competitors

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) is one of 255 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SOPHiA GENETICS to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOPHiA GENETICS -204.31% -37.98% -31.92% SOPHiA GENETICS Competitors -4,589.88% -66.41% -30.18%

27.6% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SOPHiA GENETICS and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOPHiA GENETICS 0 0 4 0 3.00 SOPHiA GENETICS Competitors 1649 5719 11364 210 2.54

SOPHiA GENETICS presently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 364.42%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 122.76%. Given SOPHiA GENETICS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SOPHiA GENETICS is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SOPHiA GENETICS $40.45 million -$73.68 million -3.05 SOPHiA GENETICS Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million -0.08

SOPHiA GENETICS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SOPHiA GENETICS. SOPHiA GENETICS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SOPHiA GENETICS peers beat SOPHiA GENETICS on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About SOPHiA GENETICS (Get Rating)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland.

