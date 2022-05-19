Head to Head Contrast: ironSource (IS) & The Competition

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) is one of 141 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ironSource to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ironSource and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ironSource 10.16% 10.11% 7.77% ironSource Competitors -38.14% -1,422.01% -6.04%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ironSource and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ironSource 0 1 14 0 2.93 ironSource Competitors 772 3327 5030 105 2.48

ironSource currently has a consensus price target of $11.29, suggesting a potential upside of 306.00%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 80.17%. Given ironSource’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ironSource is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ironSource and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ironSource $553.47 million $59.82 million 46.34 ironSource Competitors $895.35 million -$10.28 million 0.65

ironSource’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ironSource. ironSource is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.0% of ironSource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ironSource has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ironSource’s peers have a beta of 1.36, suggesting that their average stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ironSource beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About ironSource (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. ironSource Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

