Head to Head Review: Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) vs. MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group and Dynatronics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatronics has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MiMedx Group and Dynatronics.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dynatronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

MiMedx Group currently has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 332.69%. Dynatronics has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 354.55%. Given Dynatronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than MiMedx Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MiMedx Group and Dynatronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group $258.61 million 1.60 -$10.28 million ($0.17) -21.41 Dynatronics $47.80 million 0.25 $2.00 million $0.00 -66,000.00

Dynatronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MiMedx Group. Dynatronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiMedx Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.3% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Dynatronics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Dynatronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MiMedx Group and Dynatronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group -6.01% N/A -8.48% Dynatronics 1.11% 2.99% 1.31%

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc. develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its products include EpiFix, a semi-permeable protective barrier membrane product used for the treatment of chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers; AmnioFix, a semi-permeable protective barrier allograft, which comprises dehydrated human amnion/chorion membrane for use in surgical recovery applications; EpiCord and AmnioCord are dehydrated human umbilical cord allografts that are used to provide a protective environment for the healing process, as well as used in the advanced wound care and surgical recovery applications; and AMNIOBURN a semi-permeable protective barrier allograft used in the treatment of partial-thickness and full-thickness burns, as well as lead product includes mdHACM, a micronized form of AMNIOFIX, supplied in powder form. The company's products have applications primarily in the areas of wound care, burn, surgical, and non-operative sports medicine sectors of healthcare. It also sells allografts for dental applications on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The company sells its products through direct sales force and independent sales agents, as well as through independent distributors primarily in the United States. MiMedx Group, Inc. is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products. The company provides therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, therapeutic lasers, shortwave diathermy, radial pulse therapy, hot and cold therapy, compression therapy, and electrodes. It also offers power and manually operated treatment tables, mat platforms, work tables, parallel bars, training stairs, weight racks, treadmills, and other related equipment. In addition, the company provides clinical supplies, including exercise bands and tubings, lotions and gels, orthopedic bracings, paper products, and other related supplies. It markets its products under the Bird & Cronin, Solaris, Hausmann, Physician's Choice, and PROTEAM brands. The company sells its products to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, and hospitals, as well as online. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. Dynatronics Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

