Head to Head Survey: FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) vs. Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) and Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares FIGS and Ermenegildo Zegna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIGS -2.73% -1.96% -1.53% Ermenegildo Zegna N/A -82.29% -14.51%

This table compares FIGS and Ermenegildo Zegna’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIGS $419.59 million 3.62 -$9.56 million ($0.12) -77.08 Ermenegildo Zegna $1.53 billion 0.35 -$160.90 million N/A N/A

FIGS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.6% of FIGS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FIGS and Ermenegildo Zegna, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIGS 0 4 7 0 2.64 Ermenegildo Zegna 0 2 1 0 2.33

FIGS currently has a consensus target price of $26.23, suggesting a potential upside of 183.58%. Ermenegildo Zegna has a consensus target price of $11.87, suggesting a potential upside of 13.12%. Given FIGS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe FIGS is more favorable than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Summary

FIGS beats Ermenegildo Zegna on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FIGS (Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Ermenegildo Zegna (Get Rating)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances. The company also offers luxury womenswear and childrenswear under the Thom Browne brand, as well as provides eyewear, cufflinks and jewelry, watches, underwear, and beachwear manufactured by third parties under licenses. It serves customers through its retail stores and online channels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Trivero, Italy. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is a subsidiary of Monterubello Societa' Semplice.

