Head-To-Head Survey: Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS)

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) and Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.6% of Minerva Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Insulet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Insulet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Surgical N/A N/A N/A Insulet 3.91% 15.81% 3.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Insulet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Surgical $52.10 million 1.30 -$21.46 million N/A N/A Insulet $1.10 billion 12.49 $16.80 million $0.63 314.26

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Minerva Surgical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Minerva Surgical and Insulet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Surgical 0 0 4 0 3.00 Insulet 0 2 9 0 2.82

Minerva Surgical currently has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. Insulet has a consensus target price of $299.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.03%. Given Minerva Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than Insulet.

Summary

Insulet beats Minerva Surgical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerva Surgical (Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Insulet (Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. Insulet Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

