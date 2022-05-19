Head to Head Survey: TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) & The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR)

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TSR and The Glimpse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A The Glimpse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of TSR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of TSR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.1% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TSR and The Glimpse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR 7.11% 59.26% 29.20% The Glimpse Group N/A -41.40% -34.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TSR and The Glimpse Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSR $68.82 million 0.24 -$600,000.00 $3.26 2.37 The Glimpse Group $3.42 million 14.64 -$6.09 million N/A N/A

TSR has higher revenue and earnings than The Glimpse Group.

Summary

TSR beats The Glimpse Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TSR (Get Rating)

TSR, Inc., a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. The company provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house IT capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java, mobile applications for Android and IOS platforms, project management, IT security specialists, cloud development and architecture, business analysts, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration. It primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

About The Glimpse Group (Get Rating)

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; PostReality, a cloud-based software as a service solution that enables users to create AR presentations; and XR Platform, a cloud-based, scalable and secure backend infrastructure, including proprietary cloud image recognition technology, online storage, creation and management of subscription plans, and invoicing and payments designed for VR/AR companies. The company also provides D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality, an enterprise-grade and easy-to-use solution for meeting others in VR; and Early Adopter, which offers immersive VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs. In addition, it offers AUGGD that provides AR software and services primarily for the architecture, engineering, and construction industries; Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating web optimized 3D models, primarily for QReal; and custom specialized AR applications, and white label solutions and services. Further, the company provides Pagoni VR that offers VR video broadcasting solutions, which consists of Chimera that enables real-time communications between a presenter, and local and remote attendees in VR to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

