Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Linda Llewelyn Sells 1,860 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $29,518.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,945.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 18th, Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $46,040.62.
- On Tuesday, March 15th, Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $42,982.12.
- On Thursday, March 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 218 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $5,862.02.
NASDAQ HCAT opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $759.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $59.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,189,000 after buying an additional 23,211 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Health Catalyst by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,391,000 after purchasing an additional 275,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,808,000 after purchasing an additional 936,784 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 3.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,569,000 after purchasing an additional 73,852 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Health Catalyst by 31.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,442,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,695,000 after purchasing an additional 345,137 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.
Health Catalyst Company Profile (Get Rating)
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.