HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

HealthStream stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.04 million, a P/E ratio of 93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HealthStream by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,991,000 after buying an additional 53,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HealthStream by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HealthStream by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after buying an additional 41,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in HealthStream by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 822,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,673,000 after buying an additional 32,851 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

