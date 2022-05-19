Hecla Mining (HL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/18/2022 – Hecla Mining was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/17/2022 – Hecla Mining was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

5/11/2022 – Hecla Mining was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.50.

5/11/2022 – Hecla Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $9.00.

5/10/2022 – Hecla Mining was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/28/2022 – Hecla Mining was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/26/2022 – Hecla Mining was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

4/15/2022 – Hecla Mining was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

4/13/2022 – Hecla Mining was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.25.

4/13/2022 – Hecla Mining had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.75 to $8.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Hecla Mining was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2022 – Hecla Mining was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/22/2022 – Hecla Mining was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 2.07.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

