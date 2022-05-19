Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HL. Roth Capital raised shares of Hecla Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.76.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 2.07. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -18.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,656,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,108,000 after purchasing an additional 644,131 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 65,679 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

