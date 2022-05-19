Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($98.96) to €98.00 ($102.08) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC raised Heineken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Heineken from €64.00 ($66.67) to €76.00 ($79.17) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Heineken from €120.00 ($125.00) to €125.00 ($130.21) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Heineken from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.70.

Shares of HEINY stock opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Heineken has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $61.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average is $51.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.4438 dividend. This is an increase from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

