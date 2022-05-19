Heliostar Metals Ltd. (RGC.V) (CVE:RGC) Director Acquires C$29,900.00 in Stock

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (RGC.V) (CVE:RGC – Get Rating) Director George R. Ireland acquired 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$29,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,067,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$277,510.48.

On Monday, May 16th, George R. Ireland bought 14,500 shares of Heliostar Metals Ltd. (RGC.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$3,770.00.

RGC stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.11. 675,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,263. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.32 million and a PE ratio of -26.25. Heliostar Metals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11.

Redstar Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the Unga Gold project that covers an area of approximately 250 sq. kms in Alaska. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

