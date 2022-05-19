Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €74.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €74.00 ($77.08) price target from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($68.75) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($64.58) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($78.13) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($78.13) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($61.46) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €73.56 ($76.63).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRA HEN3 opened at €62.90 ($65.52) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($107.29) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($135.05). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €69.30.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.