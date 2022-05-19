Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report issued on Monday, May 16th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.
HCCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.
Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $139.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 56,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
