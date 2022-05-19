Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

HRTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02.

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($1.28). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 29,612 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 32,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

